Keep in mind these signs of shortness of breath in Corona, when you may have to go to the hospital read

People are having difficulty breathing in the second wave of Corona. This increased the demand for oxygen in the country. There have been many deaths in hospitals due to lack of oxygen. It is important to identify the signs that will help you determine when you need help. Shortness of breath is a condition in which the victim feels that they are not able to breathe or breathe normally. Medically such a condition is called dyspnea or shortness of breath. In such a situation, the victim feels that he is not able to draw enough air into the lungs or is getting chest pain. It bothers him.



The most common damage is to the respiratory system, throat, and lungs.

The corona virus affects all parts of the body due to infection, but the greatest damage is to the respiratory system ie the throat and lungs. In such a situation, if you are having trouble breathing, then it can be a sign that you have become infected with the virus. If you have a corona and are having trouble breathing, you may have high risk. At the same time, patients who are already ill, elderly, obese or diabetic, are at even greater risk.

Shortness of breath is a common symptom in coronary heart disease.





Breathlessness has become a common symptom in corona virus infection but is not always a cause for concern. However, if the patient is infected with corona and is suffering from pneumonia, then it becomes a problem. In such an early stage of the disease, the immunity of the lungs starts gradually weakening and other vital organs stop functioning. Due to which the patient has difficulty in breathing.

Pausing after two or three words means that you have trouble breathing.

If there is a breath in the middle of the words while speaking a sentence, then it can be a sign of breathlessness. Usually a person stops by saying a sentence. If you stop after every two or three words, it means that you are having trouble breathing. In such a situation, patients can benefit from breathing exercises. Along with this, a medically accepted pronunciation method of increasing oxygen in the body can also be tried for temporary relief.





Mental confusion, low BP or chest pain

In Corona virus disease, people may complain of mental confusion, low BP or chest pain. Also, decrease in oxygen level in the body, chest pain, restlessness, confusion, high fever or cough can be complained. If you see these symptoms, then understand that there is a problem in the case and see a doctor immediately. Avoid seeking medical help in any kind of trouble. Take medical oxygen if the condition worsens.