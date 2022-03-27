Keep your Mother’s Day flowers fresher for longer – find out how

If you haven’t got the touch of the green finger, don’t worry, funky pigeon Share with us her best tips to keep those flowers blooming for extra days.

trim the stems



As soon as your flowers come to place them directly in the vase, it can be tempting, however, once the bottle seals are basically cut, to allow them to absorb water effectively. They may need to be cut again. Cut 1-2 inches from each steam end.

If you cut your stems at an angle, they will be able to take water more easily because they are not flat on the bottom of the vase.

remove extra leaves



When trimming your stems be sure to remove any extra leaves that won’t be visible at the top of the vase.

Extra leaves that are submerged under water…