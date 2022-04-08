Keep your waist size less than half your height to stay healthy, says the NHS

New NHS advice urges people to keep their waist size to less than half their height.

Guidance has been issued by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and the move in a new NHS alert targets abdominal fat. The accumulation of fat around the abdomen is thought to be linked to a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, reported Mirror.

As experts move away from relying on body mass index (BMI) to assess health risk, adults with a BMI less than 35 kg/m are being encouraged to measure their waist-to-height ratio. It has been described as a ‘simple and effective way’ of measuring weight.

NICE Director Dr Paul Crisp said: “Our updated draft …