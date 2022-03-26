Keith Barry responds after RTE Late Late Show viewer describes his appearance as ‘pure muck’

Mentalist Keith Barry defended himself on social media after a Late Late viewer described his appearance as “pure dirt”.

The returning star is about to launch his new RT show and was joined by Ryan Tubridi for a short segment Friday night.

But that short segment was not to the taste of some viewers, who took to social media to slate the star.

One said: “Jesus Christ is so boring @keithpberry Feather @RTELateLateShow, tail, tail, tail we can all predict it. Pure dirt.”

But Barry jokingly came back: “Sending positive vibes right now.”

Another viewer defended Barry, saying: “His live shows are incredible, he only had 4 minutes tonight, barely…