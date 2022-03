R&B singer Keith Martin was found dead in the Philippines at the age of 55.

Martin, an American artist known for his ballad “Because of You,” was found lifeless in his Quezon City condominium on Friday. According to the Philippine Star,

The report said building workers found Martin’s body after neighbors were alerted to a foul odor emanating from the house. According to the Star, officials estimated he may have been dead for a week.