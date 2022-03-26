Keith Martin dead at 57: Because of You R&B singer’s body found in apartment

Keith Martin plays keyboard on his Instagram in February

Singer Keith Martin has been found lifeless in his apartment in Quezon City – the singer was 55 years old when he was found dead in his apartment

American R&B singer-songwriter Keith Martin’s body was found lifeless inside his Quezon City condo unit, reports Friday, March 25.

The singer was 55 years old.

Local celebrities and friends from the music industry confirmed the news of his passing on social media, as did Kayla, Daryl Ong, Chris Lawrence, and actress Sherry Vidal Bautista, who named the hit producer behind the 2004 hit “Because of You”. paid tribute. ,

Keith’s close friend Sherry said he was found dead in his condo unit in Libise,…