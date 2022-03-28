Keith Martin death: Because of you singer found dead in his condo in Philippines at age 55

American R&B singer-songwriter Keith Martin has died at the age of 55.

According to multiple reports, the “Because of You” singer was found dead at his Quezon City condo unit in the Philippines on Friday (March 25).

The cause of his death is currently unknown, but police reportedly said he may have died a week before his body was discovered, according to reports. Manila Bulletin.

According to the outlet, police said they found Martin’s body after the building’s property manager complained of foul smell emanating from the sixth floor, leading police to speculate that the singer had died for a week.

Martin was best known for writing and singing romantic love songs.

Since the news of his passing, many colleagues and fans have posted tributes for the artist.