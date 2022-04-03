Keith Urban performs at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Neve's Las Vegas.

Keith Urban at Caesars Palace: Setlist, Concert Review

When Keith Urban made his debut at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in September of 2019, he was the first artist to perform at the Las Vegas venue after a state-of-the-art overhaul.

Once Celine Dion ended its 17-year run earlier that year, a giant high-resolution video screen was installed on the back wall, along with a new sound system and lighting fixtures.

But in her latest show at the venue on Saturday night, the country star grabbed everyone’s attention with a low-tech trick: an airhorn.

For a moment, his state-of-the-art concert program looked like a college basketball game. (In fact, the exciting UNC/Duke Final Four game ended just minutes earlier.)

“That’s the night we’re going to have,” he said with a grin to the audience.


