Keith YandleThe Ironman streak will end in 989 games.

According to TSN’s Mark Masters, head coach Mike Yeo confirmed that the Philadelphia Flyers defenseman would be a healthy scratch Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Keith Yandle Tonight is out for the Flyers, says coach Mike Yeo Record Iron Man streak ends at 989 games@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) 2 April 2022

In his 1099 game career, the 35-year-old Yandal has played 989 games in a row, passing Doug Jarvis for the Ironman title earlier this season.

Yandal has one goal, 14 assists and a minus-39 rating in 67 games in 2021-22.