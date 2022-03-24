LATEST

kejriwal: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal accepts ‘error’ in Shaheed Diwas advertisement | Delhi News

kejriwal: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal accepts ‘error’ in Shaheed Diwas advertisement | Delhi News
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday admitted that publishing only Bhagat Singh’s picture in print advertisements on Martyrs’ Day, barring Rajguru and Sukhdev, was a mistake, which will not be repeated.
Paying tribute to the three freedom fighters, Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri pointed out that the advertisements released by the Delhi government did not have pictures. “The martyrs of the country should not be divided,” he urged Kejriwal.

