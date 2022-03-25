Kejriwal’s speech mocking BJP leaders for ‘promoting’ The Kashmir Files backfires as netizens troll him

A speech by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Assembly on Thursday has gone viral, with many sharing it with the hashtag ‘KejriwalHatSKP’, alleging that he hates Kashmiri Pandits. In the video, Arvind Kejriwal is seen mocking BJP leaders for “promoting The Kashmir Files”.

He questioned the decision of various state governments to make the film tax free. “Ask Vivek Agnihotri to put the film on YouTube. Everyone can watch it for free. What is the need to make the film tax free,” Kejriwal said.