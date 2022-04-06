Keldon Johnson and Devin Wassell help Spurs punch their ticket in the play-in

The Spurs fought back and forth with the Nuggets, but scored a major victory over Denver in the fourth quarter in their place in the play-in. Although the Suns beat the Lakers to help cement Spurs’ position in the play-in tournament last night, the good guys played a good game and continued to dial up their defense. DeJonte Murray missed another game due to illness, but the Spurs showed a whole team effort to keep the Nuggets away.

Keldon Johnson and Devin Wassell each had 20 points to lead the Spurs in scoring, while Josh Richardson sprinted to Tune 4 from downtown all night to make three-pointers to go with his total of 18 points. Trey Jones continued his excellent play for Murray as he scored 14 points and 10 assists.

Last time Keldon Johnson…