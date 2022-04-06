Kelly Ripa approves of Ryan Seacrest’s girlfriend, Aubrey Paige

Kelly Ripa gives a big thumbs up to Ryan Seacrest’s girlfriend.

“If you two break up, I’m going to solitude. I love her so much,” Ripa told Aubrey Paige’s Seacrest On “Live with Kelly and Ryan” Monday.

Ripa, 51, shared that Seacrest, 47, recently attended an intimate birthday dinner for her husband, Mark Consuelos, where he got the chance to spend time with his co-host’s leading lady.

Even though Consuelos’ “nearest and dearest” friends were on the guest list, Ripa called Paige “the most exciting guest that ever came”.

The “Hope & Faith” alum even gave a toast to the model, mocking the group, “We’re all so glad you’re here and you exist because we weren’t sure there was anyone.” [for Seacrest],