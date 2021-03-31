Kelsea Ballerini Net Worth: ‘The Voice’ Guest Judge Rise Temper on Social Media

A piece of big news is coming into the headlines related to the famous singer and songwriter whose name is Kelsea Ballerini. Nowadays, the singer has become a subject of discussion as she is going to judge a show named “The Voice Season 20”. The singer is one of the most prominent and well-known American singers and songwriters. The singer is getting so much love from her fans. She has collected huge achievements at a very young age. She starts singing from her school time. In this article, you will get all the details of Kelsea Ballerini.

Kelsea Ballerini Wikipedia and Biography

Kelsea Nicole Ballerini took birth on September 12, 1993, in Mascot, Tennessee, U.S. Kelsea is the only child of her parents. She started dancing at her 3. She learned to dance from Premiere Dance Studio in Seymour for 10 years. She also participated in her school singing functions. She used to sing in church. Her first song was for her mother at the age of 12. She completed her schooling at Centennial High School in Frankin. After that, she attended Lipscomb University. She signed many projects with Black River Entertainment at her 19.

Kelsea Ballerini Net Worth

She began her singing career with her three singles – “Love Me Like You Mean It”, “Dibs”, “Peter Pan”. Her all three singles ranked number one on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart. After releasing her three singles, she became the first solo female country music artist. As per the 2020 report, the net worth of Kelsea Ballerini is estimated to $6 million. Kelsea got much success when she debuts with her first album debut named “The First Time” which sold 3,00,000 copies in the US. She has a huge fan following on social media. On her youtube channel, she has more than 440K subscribers. Her third music video has got more than 45 million views.

stealing is bad, unless you’re stealing in the name of @kellyclarkson. welcome to #TeamKelly @AveryRMusic!! #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/VkHEXXTSbw – Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) March 30, 2021

She received the Academy of Country Music award for the title New Female Artist of the Year. In the year 2017, she was nominated for the Favorite Female Country Artist award in the People’s Choice Award. She is married to Morgan Evans who is an Australian country singer and his net worth is $4 million dollars. Her fans are very excited to see her as a judge of “The Voice”. Ballerini is also very excited to start her journey as a judge. Stay tuned with us for further updates.