Ken and son can compete with Salaho

manager in Fantasy Premier League who are looking for an alternative Mohamed Salahi (£13.3m) should be considered for captaincy Harry Kane (£12.5m) and son hyung-min (£10.9m).

At home to Watford at Gameweek 31, Liverpool’s Egypt will once again be the most-selected captain in fantasy.

Salah has averaged 11.7 points per match against the Hornets in his FPL career.

However, Kane and Son claimed strong form for Tottenham Hotspur’s home encounter with Newcastle United.

Kane has amassed 51 points in his last five matches, scoring five goals and providing four assists.

Meanwhile, Son has found great success in domestic matches in 2021/22. Five of his six double-figure returns were filed…