Ken Burns Shows Many Contradictions to Benjamin Franklin

,The next generation will never forgive usJohn Adams mourns in music 1776 After the Second Continental Congress agreed to drop the anti-slavery route from the Declaration of Independence. “What would the generation think we were? Demi-gods? Benjamin Franklin replied. “We are men. No more nor less.”

But for more than two centuries, Franklin and the founders have been considered something beyond mortals. Declared as “the most famous American in the world” even before the Revolution, Franklin is one of the most important figures in American history. He was the only person to sign the Declaration, the French Treaty of Alliance in 1778, the Treaty of Paris that ended the Revolution, and the US Constitution. From his death in 1790…