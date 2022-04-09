Ken Doherty loses in World Championship qualifier

Ken Doherty failed to make it through to World Championship qualification after a 6–4 loss at the hands of Jamaica Rory McLeod,

Doherty, the world champion 25 years ago, was out after losing the last two frames.

The Dubliner took the first frame but after breaks of 87 and 64, McLeod took the lead and soon went 3–1.

Doherty won two frames in a row, the second with a break of 54, before another break of 51 after McLeod again saw him level things up in the eighth frame.

McLeod, however, took the final two frames in the Best of 11 contest.

