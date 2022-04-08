Kenan Thompson and wife Christina divorce after 11 years

(LR) Christina Evangeline and Kenan Thompson attend the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Fraser Harrison/Getty Images) visual , Fraser Harrison , Getty Images ,

saturday night live Artist Kenan Thompson and his wife Christina Evangeline have split after being together for nearly 15 years, and have been married for 11 per year. tmz, They have been separated for over a year, but continue to remain friendly as co-parents to their two daughters.



TMZ quoted sources as saying that the couple split, as Kennan spends most of his time in Los Angeles shooting his NBC comedy Canon, while Christina lives in New York City. The couple married in 2011 at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta.

the sources tell us weekly“Kenan and Christina totally…