Kenan Thompson and wife Christina Evangeline split after 11 years of marriage – source

Kenan Thompson and Christina Evangeline have reportedly ended their relationship after 11 years of marriage.



“Kenan and Christina are completely amicable,” a source tells Exclusively. us weeklyClaiming that the two “officially” parted ways in November 2020. “They live close as co-parents and have been very close during the separation.”



The insider noted that the split was a “mutual decision” between the separated couple, who tied the knot at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta in 2011.

“After being married for 11 years, being together for 14 years changes a lot. They really just split up and wanted different things,” the source says, adding, “There’s nothing juicy in that…