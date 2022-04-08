Kenan Thompson and wife Christina Evangeline split after 11 years of marriage

Kenan Thompson and Christina Evangeline have broken up after 11 years of marriage – Sources.
“Kenan and Christina are completely amicable,” a source tells Exclusively. us weeklyClaiming that the two “officially” parted ways in November 2020.
“They live close as co-parents and have been very close during the separation.”
The insider noted that the split was a “mutual decision” between the separated couple, who tied the knot at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta in 2011.
“After being married for 11 years, together for 14, a lot of things change. They really just split up and wanted different things,” the source says, “as to why they split up. There’s nothing juicy about it.”
The…
