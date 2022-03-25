Kendall Jenner flashes toned tummy after pottery class with pals in Santa Monica 

Kendall Jenner briefly catches up with her closest friends on Thursday while attending a pottery class at Still Life Studios in Santa Monica, California.

The 26-year-old supermodel was caught leaving the building with her crew before boarding their parked vehicle.

Kendall went braless for the afternoon in a cropped gray tank top with a pair of white painted splatter pants.

Bonding time: Kendall Jenner got some time off with her closest friends on Thursday while attending a pottery class at Still Life Studios in Santa Monica, California.

The creative director at FWRD gave the look a sporty edge with some classic Converse sneakers.

She parted her newly dyed blonde hair in the middle and twisted it back into a low ponytail.

It was secured with a claw clip, which he…