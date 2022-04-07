Kendall Jenner opens up about her social anxiety and how she copes

Kendall Jenner recently shared her struggles with social anxiety in a candid Instagram Post,

“My anxiety (especially social anxiety) has been at 100 lately. I’ve come to a place where I don’t mind it,” the 26-year-old model wrote in the caption. And Jenner is certainly alone in those feelings According to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 11% of adults regularly have feelings of worry, nervousness or anxiety.

Jenner goes on to say that she manages her feelings of anxiety by beginning her day by cultivating “a calmer, more positive mindset” and acknowledging the need for personal space and “alone time.” And looking at the video that accompanies her post, she has found a quiet place…