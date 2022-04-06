Kendall Jenner says her anxiety is bad these days

‘My anxiety recently turned 100!’: Kendall Jenner says she’s struggling these days as she follows six simple steps to calm herself
Kendall Jenner has stopped feeling ‘bad’ about having anxiety.
The 26-year-old model has been struggling lately, but she is finding ways to start her days in a ‘calmer’ state of mind and cherish her own space and time.
‘Happy Monday you all! My anxiety (especially social anxiety) has been at 100 lately,’ the Vogue model wrote on Instagram.
She’s Calmed Herself: Kendall Jenner Has Stopped…
Read Full News