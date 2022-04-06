Kendall Jenner shares how she creates a positive mindset to deal with anxiety

Sample Kendall Jenner has opened up about how she deals with anxiety.

In an Instagram post about her mental health, she revealed how she calms herself.

The 26-year-old wrote: “Happy Monday to all of you! My anxiety (especially social anxiety) has been at 100 recently.

“I’ve come to a place where I don’t feel bad about it. I love my space and my alone time. ,

She included a picturesque video clip showing off the serene atmosphere of her beautiful garden and a small water feature.

Jenner added: “I’m looking for ways to help me start my day with a calmer, more positive mindset.”

“That being said, I just wanted to spread some good vibes ️,” she continued.

She shares the habits that help her overcome anxiety.

On Monday, Jenner said she had “10…