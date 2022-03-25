Kendall Jenner Snaps a Braless Photo Showing Off Underboob, Red Hair

Part of his world! Kendall Jenner Giving us a little underboob action on Thursday, March 24, she debuted her new red hair upgrade.

the former keeping up with the Kardashians The 26-year-old star took to her Instagram Stories to see a boomerang of her new look with long, flowing extensions. Her new ‘do’ debut was a great one on the brand as she wore a revealing front-tie top. The silky lace top was paired with a matching champagne silk maxi-dress.

Kendall, who often looks brutal, actually once wrote an entry on her now-deleted website titled “Free the Nipple.”

,I really don’t see what’s the big deal with being cruel,” the future Hulu star wrote. “I think it’s cool and I really don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable, and I…