Kendrick Perkins Calls Out James Harden For Being A Liability To The 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are experiencing their first real hiccups during the James Harden era. They have lost three games in a row since losing to the Detroit Pistons (20-56) on Thursday, with Harden shooting 4-for-15 and 1-for-6 in the fourth quarter.

In his last 11 matches, Harden averages 21.8 points, but is shooting only 36.6% from the floor and 30.4% from the deep. It’s not exactly the kind of production the Sixers were expecting and expecting Harden when it came to trading.

ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins, who was Harden’s teammate when the Oklahoma City Thunder reached the NBA Finals in 2012, called for Harden to be a liability to the Sixers rather than an asset: