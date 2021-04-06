Kendrick Perkins is not happy with the public perception of Celtics legend Paul Pierce after recent scandal: “You are not about to do this homeboy” | The SportsRush

LATEST

Kendrick Perkins is not happy with the public perception of Celtics legend Paul Pierce after recent scandal: "You are not about to do this homeboy"

Kendrick Perkins is not happy with the public perception of Celtics legend Paul Pierce after recent scandal: "You are not about to do this homeboy"

Kendrick Perkins speaks out about all the slander that Paul Pierce is encountering after a recent scandal and parting ways with ESPN.

Paul Pierce is undoubtedly one of the best to ever do it. A prolific shooter during his career, the player was a finals MVP, a 10-time NBA All-Star, and an NBA champion. But while he was almost universally admired as a player, things have been a bit different since.

The player became an analyst with ESPN for a short while, where he consistently made hot takes that incited backlash. And recently, the former player was forced to part ways with the company due to a scandal that he was responsible for.

Due to his actions, many have accused Pierce of hunting for relevance on social media. But it seems that former player and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins disagrees with this take completely.

Kendrick Perkins infuriated with the public perception of Paul Pierce

Paul Pierce landed himself in hot water recently, when he went on Instagram live in a room full of strippers. The former Boston Celtics star was also smoking was seemed to be marijuana at the time.

While these things may not be illegal, it does go against the brand image of Disney, the company that now owns ESPN. But the now analyst’s nonchalance on the matter, despite having to part ways with his employers, has led many to speculate that Pierce was only doing it for the fame.

But it seems ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins has caught wind of it and had this to say on Twitter.

Perhaps the backlash has indeed gone too far. The man absolutely made a mistake. But he didn’t do anything that warrants this much backlash. Additionally, Paul Pierce is already facing the consequences after having to part ways with ESPN.

The NBA community needs to put more respect on his name. And we hope the former player can get back to being an analyst very soon.

