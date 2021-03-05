“Kendrick Perkins May Not Get Nicola Vovecik’s Name Correct”: LeBron James laughing during the All-Star 2021 Draft as a former OBC team player in the Kevin Durant bodies. sport

Kevin Durant roasted Kendrick Perkins during the All-Star Draft 2021 for his inability to get Nicola Vovic’s accent right.

After what seemed like endless skepticism, the NBA announced that there would be an All-Star Game in 2021. State Farm Arena In Atlanta, Georgia.

This announcement was accompanied by an All-Star draft for Team James and Team Durant. When the two captains chose their teams, there was a lot of commotion and laughter. And in the midst of all this, it seems that Kevin Durant was able to drop a little dissatisfied Kendrick Perkins.

But who is this mystery player, and what exactly did the Slim Reaper say that have thrilled the NBA community? Okay, let’s get into it.

“Kendrick Perkins Can’t Call Nicola Vucevic’s Name Right”: Kevin Durant

The first round of the draft went swimming for both Lebron james And Kevin Durant. But, the second round had a difficult time for both captains. Here is where some of the more controversial decisions were made.

One such decision for Durant was taking the likes of Donovan Mitchell and Domantas Sabonis as Nikola Vusevic. However, something that attracted the attention of fans all around was this short line by the two-time NBA champion.

“I go with Isma (Nikola) Vucevic. Kendrick Perkins can’t say his name right, but I found it right there. “

This was certainly followed by laughter by the crew inside and LeBron James alike. And what really made it fun was that Durant had a straight face the whole time.

See the first round of 2021 #NBAAllStarDraft With team captain LeBron James and Kevin Durant! #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/6bVQEzyJDm – NBA (@NBA) March 5, 2021

The reference to this short comment is indeed a hilarious one. At the beginning of All-Star voting, Perkins asked Nikola Vovecic to be off the list. However, as he tried to say his name, he only faltered and struggled for a long time before speaking anything.

Far from it, with both teams now decided, fans cannot wait for the game. And given how competitive most of these players are, it has to be a good one.