Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission Form 2021-22: KVS Admission List, Eligibility & Last Date | ReaderMaster

Admission to the Kendriya Vidyalaya has started for the academic year 2021-22. The online registration process for Class 1 will begin on March 1 at 8 am. Candidates who wish to apply can register through the official website kvsonlineadmission.in till 19 March. Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) The online registration process for admission in Class I of the schools under this will start from 8 am on March 1. Interested candidates can apply through the official website KVS Online Admission. The last day to apply is 19 March 2021.

The registration process for class 2 will be conducted from April 2 to April 9, 2021. Whereas, the application process for class 11 will be released soon after the class 10 result. KVS will release the list of provisionally selected candidates for class 1 on 26 March and the second and third list on 9 April and 23 April respectively. The merit list will be published only when the seats remain vacant after the release of the first merit list. In this article, we will give you the KVS Admission Online Process. Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission Form 2021-22 Providing complete details about Please read the entire article till the end for this.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission Start 2021-22 (KVS Challan Form)

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission (KVS) – As we told you above, the admission for the academic year 2021-21 has started in the Kendriya Vidyalaya. Interested parents can register online for admission of their children. For this, they have to go to the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan kvsonlineadmission.in.

If sufficient applications are not issued, KVS will extend the registration date, notification of which will be issued on March 30 and close on April 6. Similarly, the education institute can issue a second notification. Schedule kvsangathan.nic.in Available at Last year, a total of 6,48,941 candidates applied for about 1 lakh seats. Since the admission process is online, KVS released the list on time. On Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan website KVS List / Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission List Can be seen on the official website of different schools.

Overview of Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission Form 2021-22

Name of scheme Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission Form 2021-22 Academic year 2021-2022 KVS School started In 1963 an objective Providing good elementary education to low-cost students of the country Benefit Excellent education at low fees KV Application Process Online / offline mode Relevant departments Ministry of Education, Government of India Kendriya Vidyalaya Helpline Number 012-85857070. Kendriya Vidyalaya Challan Form 2021-2022 download here KV Class 11th Admission Form download here Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission Guidelines 2021-22 PDF KVS Guidelines PDF KVS official website https://kvsangathan.nic.in/ Kendriya Vidyalaya Challan Form Click here

Important dates for KVS Online Admission

Program Date Date of issue of notification Last week of february 2020 Online registration for class-1 March 2020 Release of final selection list and admission for class-1 First list – March 2020 Second list – April 2020 (only if seat is vacant) Third final selection list only if seat is vacant Third List – April 2020 Registration for class-II (except class-XI) April 2020 Last date of registration class 2 (KVS Admission Last Date) April 2020 Display of selection list for class-II April 2020 After entering class-2 April 2020 Last Date of Entry (Except XI) April 2020 For KV students only: Registration for class-XI After class 10 board results are declared For Non KV Students: Registration, Admission in class 11 Only if the seat remains vacant after admission of KV students in class 11 Last Date for Admission in Class-XI July 2020 KVS Admission Schedule 2021-22: Click here

Eligibility / eligibility conditions for admission to Kendriya Vidyalaya

KVS means Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Some eligibility has been determined by the school to take admission in the school, the details of which are as follows:

Foreign embassy citizens and children of Indian origin can get education in KV school.

For studying in class 10th and 12th, 55% marks in the previous class are compulsory.

The student should be studying from CBSE course.

The child must have attained at least 6.5 CGPA in class 9.

Students should be eligible as per the admission guidelines of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2021 (Age Limit)

class Minimum age (in years) Maximum age (in years) 1 Five years Seven 2 Six years Eight 3 Seven Years Nine 4 Eight years ten 5 Nine years Eleven 4 Ten years Twelve . Eleven years Thirteen . Twelve years Fourteen 4 thirteen years Fifteen 10 Fourteen years Sixteen

KVS Entrance Reservation Details

category reservation % Scheduled Tribes (ST) 7.5% Scheduled Caste (SC) 15% the other students 3% EWS 25%

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission Fee (KVS Application Fee)

KV Entrance Fee 25 rupees Re-entry fee Rs 100 Tuition fee Class 9 and 10 (boys) 200 rupees Class 11 and 12, Commerce and Humanities (boys) 300 rupees Class 11 and 12 (boys) 400 rupees Computer fund From class 3 (Computer) 100 rupees Computer Science fees + 2 150 rupees School Development Fund (Class 1 to 12) 500 rupees

How to apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2021-2022?

KVS- Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2020-21 (Application Form) To apply under, the interested student will have to visit the official website of KVS Institute Portal, the link is given below.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission Form 2021

After clicking on the above link, a web page of kvsangathan.nic.in will open. On the homepage, click on the moving link “Online Registration for Admission ..” Now a box will open, click on “OK” After this, you will be directed to a new page. Click on the “New Registration” button. Go back to the instructions, read carefully, click on the check box and click on the “Proceed” button. Finally fill the application form correctly and click on the “Register” button

There are a total of 1,137 Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country. Students will be shortlisted according to priority category. For more details of Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission Form 2021, read the Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2021-22 Guidelines.

KVS Admission Guidelines PDF

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2021-22 Selection Process

The list of candidates registration, list of qualified candidates, list of selected candidates, waiting list and all other list will be published on the official website of the concerned Kendriya Vidyalaya or on the notice boards of the schools as well. The selection list for class 1 will be announced in the third week of March. The Class II selection list will be announced in the second week of April 2020. The selection list for class XI will be announced in the month of April itself.

Documents required for Kendriya Vidyalaya admission

Under KV Admission, age certificate and birth certificate are necessary documents for class 1 and for other classes:

Aadhaar Card

Age certificate

Domicile Certificate

School Transfer Certificate

Passport size photo

Certificate of retirement for families connected with defense

SC / ST / OBC / Below Poverty Line / Category Certificate for Students

For students with disabilities, a certificate of disability certified by a civil surgeon

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission Helpline