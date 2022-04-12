Kennedy Anderson kicked out of ‘American Idol’ due to personal reasons

“American Idol” front-runner Kennedy Anderson’s time on the hit singing competition series has come to an end.

17 year old contestant ABC joined the top 24 for season 20 of the series. However, on Monday he social media To share that he decided to drop out of the music race.

His Top 24 performances were pre-taped and aired on Sundays. She sang a moving cover of Christina Perry’s hit tune, “Human.”

“For personal reasons, I am unable to continue on ‘American Idol.’ This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever made, but I know it is necessary,” wrote Anderson.

“We are disappointed to see Kennedy leave, but we are excited to see this festive 20th season brimming with incredible talent…