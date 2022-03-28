Kenneth Branagh brings home the Oscars to Belfast

Belfast Writer-director Kenneth Branagh won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards Sunday night, saluting his hometown and the “fantastic island of Ireland” in his acceptance speech.

Branagh’s win was one of the heartwarming highlights of a ceremony that was later rocked by an on-stage incident with Best Actor winner Will Smith and award presenter Chris Rock.

Taking the award for Best Original Screenplay, Branagh said: “It’s a huge honor for my family and a great tribute to a wonderful city and wonderful people.”

Check out some highlights of Oscars 2022:

