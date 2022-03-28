Kenneth Branagh salutes ‘Ireland’s fabulous island’ as he accepts Belfast Oscar

Branagh took home the award for Best Original Screenplay for Belfast, his autobiographical coming-of-age film set on the advent of the Troubles.

Kenneth Branagh has won his first Oscar after eight nominations at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

Taking to the stage, the star said that her story was “the search for hope and happiness in the face of violence and loss”. Assembling the statue, he said: “It’s a huge honor for my family and a great tribute to a wonderful city and wonderful people.” He then paid tribute to those “lost along the way”, including John Sessions and Jim Dornan, father of Belfast star Jamie Dornan. “We miss them, we love them, we’ll never forget them,” Branagh continued. “And we will never forget all those who are heartbroken, heartbroken,…

Read Full News