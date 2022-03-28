Kenneth Branagh wins Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for ‘Belfast’ – Deadline

Kenneth Branagh, who has turned one of his eight career Oscar nominations into a win, stepped down on Sunday to receive the award for original screenplay Belfast.

“It’s a huge honor for my family and a great tribute to a wonderful city and wonderful people,” Branagh said of his most personal film to date. “It is the search for joy and hope in the face of violence and loss.”

The black-and-white memoir draws close to my own experience growing up during the 1969 Troubles in Northern Ireland. It’s been a front-runner for the Oscars since Telluride debuted last fall. Eclectic Branagh – iconic theater actor and Shakespearean legend currently on screen as Hercule Poirot death on the nile – The only person to be nominated in seven categories…