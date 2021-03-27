LATEST

Kenneth Lofton Jr.: 3 things to know about the Louisiana Tech basketball forward – The News Star

Kenneth Lofton Jr.: 3 things to know about the Louisiana Tech basketball forward - The News Star

Kenneth Lofton Jr. piled up the accolades throughout his first season with the Louisiana Tech males’s basketball crew.

In the course of the 2020-21 season, Lofton earned Convention USA all-conference third crew honors together with making the all-freshman crew.

On the way in which to incomes these honors, Convention USA named him freshman of the week eight instances.

Right here is a few primary details about Kenneth Lofton Jr.:

  • Nickname: Junior
  • Top: 6 ft, 7 inches
  • Weight: 275 kilos
  • Age: 18 years previous
  • Birthday: Aug. 14, 2002
  • Hometown: Port Arthur, Texas
  • Highschool: Port Arthur Memorial Excessive College in Port Arthur, Texas

Discover out three extra issues about LA Tech males’s basketball ahead Kenneth Lofton Jr.

Who’s Kenneth Lofton Jr.’s dad, Kenneth Lofton Sr.?

Louisiana Techâ€™s Kenneth Lofton, Jr. is guarded by Western Kentucky's Charles Bassey during the NIT basketball tournament on March 25, 2021.

Louisiana Tech ahead Kenneth Lofton Jr.’s dad just isn’t former MLB All-Star Kenny Lofton.

Kenneth Lofton Jr.’s dad and mom are Kenneth Sr. and Gina Duhon Lofton.

Kenneth Lofton Sr. served within the U.S. Military and attended Lamar College. He then labored for the U.S. Postal Service for 18 years, in line with Lofton’s bio following his election to the Port Arthur faculty board.

The youthful Lofton grew up taking part in guard till a late progress spurt, and he says his dad made him be taught publish strikes even earlier than his progress spurt.

“Once I performed guard at Memorial, I knew the right way to play the publish fairly good,” Kenneth Lofton Jr. mentioned to the Port Arthur News. “My dad used to point out me movies of Hakeem Olajuwon. I simply occurred to develop. I understand how to deal with the ball and make performs.”

Kenneth Lofton Jr.’s sister Kennedi Lofton performed basketball at Southern

UTEP's Bryson Williams tries to jump up past defender Kenneth Lofton Jr. UTEP was defeated by Louisiana Tech University 73-55 in game 2 of their matchup at the Don Haskins Center on Jan. 23, 2021.

Kenneth Lofton Jr.’s older sister Kennedi Lofton performed girls’s basketball at Southern College from 2017-20.

Southern girls’s basketball reached the 2019 NCAA Match after profitable the Southwestern Athletic Convention Match. Southern obtained a No. 16 seed and misplaced 103-46 to No. 1 seed Mississippi State.

Southern gained the SWAC regular-season titles in each 2017-18 and 2018-19. Southern misplaced to Grambling within the 2018 SWAC Match title sport, so it went to the WNIT, the place it misplaced to Alabama within the first spherical.

The grandfather of Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Kennedi Lofton is Gene “Rock” Duhon, a member of the Southern College Monitor Corridor of Fame. Duhon competed on the U.S. Olympic Monitor and Discipline Trials, in line with his 2018 obituary.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. a highschool teammate of Oral Roberts heart Nate Clover III

Dec 8, 2020; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oral Roberts Golden Eagles center Nate Clover III (13) fights for position while defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Keylan Boone (20) during the first half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Nate Clover III had been highschool teammates at Port Arthur Memorial Excessive College, they usually each graduated highschool in 2020.

No. 15-seeded Oral Roberts reached the 2021 NCAA Tournament Candy 16 by upsetting Ohio State and Florida.

Clover performed in 15 video games in the course of the common season for Oral Roberts. He scored a season-high 11 factors with 4 rebounds in opposition to Southwestern Christian on Dec. 12, 2020.

As highschool sophomores, they had been each members of the Memorial crew that gained the 2017-18 UIL Class 5A boys basketball state championship.

Here is extra Kenneth Lofton Jr. information:

Louisiana Tech forwards Kenneth Lofton, Jr. (2) and Andrew Gordon (33) celebrate a win over Mississippi after an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Try the Kenneth Lofton Jr. bio on the Louisiana Tech males’s basketball web site.

Erik Corridor is the lead digital producer for sports activities with the USA Right now Community. Yow will discover him on Twitter @HallErik.

