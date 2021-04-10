Kenny Dalglish: ‘No excuses for poor Liverpool season’

Kenny Dalglish sympathises with Jurgen Klopp over the loss of key players to injury, but insists that Liverpool should have done better this season.

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has told Jurgen Klopp that he can have “no excuses” for the club’s terrible 2020-21 campaign.

The reigning English champions have fallen well short of the standards set in recent seasons this time around.

As well as exiting the FA Cup and EFL Cup early on, Liverpool are seventh in the Premier League and trail Real Madrid 3-1 after the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

While Dalglish sympathises with Klopp over the loss of key players to injury, including centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for the vast majority of the season, he feels that Liverpool still should have done better this term.

“There are no excuses, but there are some reasons,” he said.

“One of the biggest contributory factors was losing four players in the same position, because then that was the back four out of commission or certainly weaker than they were.”

Dalglish won three titles in five seasons when he was Liverpool manager.