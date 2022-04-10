Kenny leadership review speech ‘not going to settle’ party split, say political scientists

For two Alberta political scientists, Premier Jason Kenney’s speech to members of the United Conservative Party when the leadership contest begins may not have done enough to help influence undecided voters in his own way.

On Saturday, Kenny stood in front of an invited audience and remaining party members to plead his case as to why he still deserves to be the head and leader of the UCP.

The virtual special general meeting was to be held in person at the Red Deer, but was changed to a mail-in ballot after an overwhelming response from the registrants. Party president Scythia Moore defended the move.

“We’ve put a lot of time and effort into making sure the process is fair,” Moore said Saturday. “There are some who if they do not get what they want…