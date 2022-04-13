Kenny Shiels said, ‘Women are more emotional than men’

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels has issued an apology for his comments at a post-match press conference last night. “Women are more emotional than men”, Shiles said after last night’s 5-0 loss to England.
“In the women’s game you might have noticed that if you go through the pattern, when a team concedes a goal they score a second goal within a very short period of time.
“Through the whole spectrum of women’s sports, because girls and women are more passionate than men, they take aim at something that doesn’t turn out very well.”
Shiels apologized for the remarks in a statement released today via the Northern Irish FA.
“I want to apologize for my comments made at the post-match press conference last night. I am sorry for the crime they have committed.
“Last night a…
