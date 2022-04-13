Kenny Shiels said, ‘Women are more emotional than men’

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels has issued an apology for his comments at a post-match press conference last night. “Women are more emotional than men”, Shiles said after last night’s 5-0 loss to England.

“In the women’s game you might have noticed that if you go through the pattern, when a team concedes a goal they score a second goal within a very short period of time.