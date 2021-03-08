“Kenny Smith, you never had a chance”: Shakeel O’Neill made an honest assessment of the former Rocket Guard’s All-Star bid. sport

Kenny Smith claimed that he once had a good chance to make the All-Star team. Shaquille O’Neill could do nothing in response but ridiculed him.

The Jets, popularly known as Kenny, are probably the retirements of NBA players on the inside crew. At times, Kenny promotes the basketball element of the show, while others are mourning.

Ernie, Kenny, Chuck and Shake are like high school friends who can’t help but take Mikki out of each other. Shake can sometimes commit real crimes and begin to bring the ring and its dominance. But otherwise, as close to the crew as can be at the workplace.

This great pomp has brought us some spectacular moments through the years. It also reveals the barbaric side of these 4 talking heads, who have won multiple Emmy Awards simultaneously.

Kenny Smith is reminiscent of his best season with the Rockets; Shaquille O’Neill Scoffs

During last night’s broadcast, Kenny began reminiscing about his best season:

“My biggest regret is not the All-Star Game. Wes in season one when I was close. I averaged like 18 points and 8 assists, but had Magic, Stockton and Drexler locks. “

Kenny actually tallied 17.7 points and 7.1 assists in his best year, so he was increasing his stats slightly. Anyhow, Shaq Tha Last word:

“Kenny, you’re one of my best friends, but you never got a chance to make the All-Star Game. (Laughter answer in the studio) Sometimes.”

It may be a bit harsh for Sheikh to bring it up, but he is quite right when he says it. Jet was never a true star, playing a supporting role wherever he stayed in his best years. However, Kenny, unlike Shake, has more thick skin, and he seems to have the smashing answer in good spirits.