Kenny urges UCP members to ‘compare him not to the Almighty, but to the alternative’

Premier Jason Kenney on Saturday tried to make his political survival problem the problem of all Alberta conservatives, but experts say that’s not the reality.

A special general meeting of the United Conservative Party – whose sole purpose is to review Kenny’s leadership – was convened on Saturday morning.

In his address to party members, Kenny offered two ways forward: division or unity. The former, he said, would destroy the UCP and result in the opposition NDP forming the government after next year’s provincial election.

“I ask that you compare me not with the Almighty, but with the alternative,” he said, referring to NDP leader Rachel Notley.

Kenny enters an unpopular figure over the weekend, primarily due to frustrations over decisions made during the COVID-19 pandemic and his…