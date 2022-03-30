Kent Hughes casts Caiden Guhle

By attending the World Junior Hockey Championship this summer in mid-August, optimistic Caiden Guhle may be exhausted. At least that’s what Kent Hughes, general manager of the Montreal Canadiens, expressed.

We must not forget that Guhle, the captain of the Edmonton Oil Kings in the Western Junior League, also has ambitions of reaching the Memorial Cup, which follows the WHL playoffs later this month.

“Finally, we can talk about 18 consecutive months of hockey. It’s certainly not optimal, Hughes acknowledged, As quoted by Eric Engels, a Sportsnet reporter in Boca RatonWhere the Director Generals of the League meet…