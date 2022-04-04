Kentucky Native Chris Stapleton Wins 3 Grammys

Country superstar Chris Stapleton, who hails from Kentucky, made a stellar performance for the bluegrass state last night when he took home three Grammys—one for each category in which he was nominated.

Stapleton took home For his song “Best Country Solo Performance”You Should Probably Quit,” for Best Country Song and Best Country Album for “Cold” Starting from, Stapleton already owns five other Grammy Awards he has won over the years.

In his acceptance speech for Best Country Album, Stapleton talked about how he and his fellow musicians have earned Grammys because of the sacrifices they made.

“Everyone in this room has made some kind of sacrifice to make this happen here,” he said. “I know it hurts sometimes, but hopefully, we’re all going through it…