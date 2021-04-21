LATEST

Kerala Akshaya AK -494 Lottery Result Wednesday 21-4-2021 Today’s Winners List

Akshaya AK-494 Result



Hi there all the cash makers, so we right here with one other affluent Kerala Lottery Outcome which is slated to reveal at 4 PM. So, as everyone knows that the lottery board has fastened all days of weeks for the particular lotteries and making a number of individuals of the state’s millionaires TMT. So, right now is Wednesday and Kerala Akshaya AK -494 Lottery is just a few steps away to bless your fortune. We advise don’t miss this chance and examine the outcome precisely on time right here at Social Telecast bringing the outcome to your consolation zone. All followers of Social Telecast are only a click on away from the outcome.

Nicely, it’s time to obtain one thing huge in your life, cease suspending your dream and dwell life a kingsize. You don’t have to fret as Kerala Lottery is right here to meet all your desires. Give your luck an opportunity to embellish your future with a hefty amount of money prize set by the state lottery board of Kerala as a way to encourage the folks of the state to take part on this authorized playing sport. Quite a few folks take part repeatedly and plenty of of them emerged out as moneyed.

Akshaya AK-494 Lottery

Kerala Lottery has emerged out as an important supply of earnings for nearly all of the people who find themselves inquisitive about it. The large first prize of Rs 80 Lakhs is the answer to virtually each of your drawback. It’s a enormous quantity and a number of folks received this quantity until now. It is perhaps you who will take this fats quantity house right now. However for this, it’s important to match the variety of your fortunate ticket with the below-given outcome. Right here you’ll find the entire record of profitable numbers together with the profitable prize.

  • First Prize: ₹70 Lakhs:
  • Comfort Prize: ₹8,000/-
  • Second Prize: ₹5 Lakhs:
  • Third Prize: ₹1 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: ₹5,000/-
  • Fifth Prize: ₹1,000/-
  • Sixth Prize: ₹500/-
  • Seventh Prize: ₹1000/-

All of the candidates of the newest sport can get the outcome when the bell of the profitable record ring by the official division. Until then examine extra on this enchanting sport and get your fingers on all of the ins and outs. It would absolutely allow you to additional in taking part and profitable the sport. Be certain to refresh this web site to examine the entire outcome and winners. Observe all the rules to assert your reward. Bookmark Social Telecast for extra info concerning Kerala Lottery Outcome At present.


