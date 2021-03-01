Kerala Parivartanam Scheme Portal Registration 2021 at parivarthanam.org

Government of Kerala Parivarthanam scheme portal 2021 invites on www.parivarthanam.org to promote the livelihood of fishermen. The Kerala State Coastal Zone Development Corporation (KSCADC) has launched this new Parivartanam Yojana portal for the supply of fresh fish at the frame of consumers. Students including dropout, dealer MIMI FISH (team leaders), teachers / institutes, industry partners, fish producers can register on parivarthanam pariyojana portal. In this article, we will tell you the complete details of the scheme as well as the main features of the portal launched for the Parivartanam program.

Kerala Parivartanam Scheme Portal Registration 2021

Here is the complete list of those who can do the Kerala Portal Scheme Portal Registration on the official portal http://parivarthanam.org/

Parivartanam scheme registration for students including dropouts

Undergraduate / vocational stream students with an exam paper backlog, who need a part-time job to continue their education, along with opportunities to gain additional skills through the NSDC Skills Program. Ages between 20-34 years. Students can click here for direct registration – http://parivarthanam.org/StudentsRegistration.html

The Kerala Parivartanam Yojana portal registration form for students will appear as follows: –

Kerala Parivarthanam Yojana Registration Students

Here students can enter their full name, father’s name, email ID, gender, date of birth, mobile number, Aadhaar number and other details and then click “Click”.RegisterThe button.

Dealer MIMI Fish (Team Leaders) at Parivarthanam Pariyojana Portal Registration

Learners who can guide, entrust and motivate beneficiary students to successfully complete their education and help them choose the right NSDC skills program and shape their careers. They will be able to build a loyal customer from scratch, supporting the Parivartanam project in their allotted geographical area and with business activities. Click here directly for dealer MIMI Fish (Team Leaders) registration on the perimeter deployment portal through the link – http://parivarthanam.org/LeaderRegistration.html

The Kerala Parivartanam Project Portal Registration Form MIMI Fish for Dealer is shown below: –

Dealer Mimi Fish Registration Parivarthanam Pariyojana Portal

Dealer MIMI Fish will have to sign a performance bond with a bank guarantee. The final selection of the dealer is entirely at the discretion of Team Parivarthanam. He / she should ideally be an undergraduate (preferably postgraduate or professional graduate) with extensive experience in socio-professional activities, preferably in leadership roles. Preference will be given to the family members of the fish rearing women. Age between 29 –65 years.

Registration on Teachers / Institutions Parivartanam Program Portal

Teachers or institutes are ready to take this as a social responsibility and the beneficiaries help the students to complete their education successfully. Students will be grouped according to subjects and geographical area. Learning will be online and offline as per the convenience of providers and beneficiaries. Teachers / institutions can register on the Parivartanam program Karmakaram portal through the link – http://parivarthanam.org/TeacherRegistration.html

The teacher / institute registrations on KSADC Parivarthanam Karyakram portal will be as shown below: –

Teachers Institute Registration Parivartanam Program Portal

On the Industry Partner Registration Scheme Portal

Institutions wishing to connect beneficiary students with Parvirthanam, after their successful training, in their chosen NSDC skills training and / or final placement. Industry partner registration has now been invited through the link on the Parivartanam Yojana portal – http://parivarthanam.org/OrgRegistration.html

The Registration of Industry Partner (Organization) on KSADC Parivartanam Yojana Portal will be as shown below: –

Industry Partner Registration Parivartanam Yojana Portal

Registration of fish producers on KSDC Parivar Yojana Portal

Marine and inland fishermen operating within Kerala occupy societies / groups (traditional), which can supply fish to ICAR-CIFT standards. Inland fish farmers and inland fishermen doing aquaculture in Kerala, who can supply farmed live fish under ICAR-CIFT recommendations.

Boat Owners / Marine Registration Link – http://parivarthanam.org/FishProducersRegistration.html

Fish Farm Freshwater Registration Link – http://parivarthanam.org/FarmerRegistration.html

Fish Farm / Inland Registration Link – http://parivarthanam.org/InlandFarmerRegistration.html

What is Kerala Parivarthanam Yojana 2021

Parivartanam The scheme is an initiative aimed at socio-economic upliftment of the people of coastal and inland fisheries and also the youth through skill development and employment generation. While the project is currently targeting coastal communities, it addresses larger issues such as economic instability to youth, lack of support for quality vocational training, and the need for a sustainable source of income after college.

The Parivartanam project aims to create a platform for integral development and empowerment of youth in sustainable ways. The Parivartanam program is a PPP model, an initiative by the Government of Kerala, implemented through the Kerala State Coastal Zone Development Corporation (KSCADC) in collaboration with the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT).

Objectives of Parivartanam Project to boost livelihoods of fishermen

To promote the livelihood of fishermen, the main objectives of the Parivartanam scheme are: –

Environmentally friendly fishing methods to ensure efficient distribution of fish and fish products to end consumers throughout the day, encouraging quality fish handling methods, reasonable and definite for fishermen on a day to day basis Ensuring value.

In the wake of worldwide epidemics and growing food safety concerns, Parivartanam will ensure permeability along the supply chain by providing accurate information about sources, producers and middlemen to end consumers.

Improving employment by creating TMT that can absorb youth and others whose livelihoods have been hampered by the ongoing epidemic, and through capacity building by training for additional skills.

Protecting the environment by promoting clean energy sources through solar power generation and conversion of fossil fuel engines to electric fuel and other alternatives.

Parivartanam as a model to nurture, develop and establish that can be implemented across the country with this association as a central agency.

For more information, see the official website of Parivarthanam Scheme KSADC at www.parivarthanam.org

