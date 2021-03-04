Kerala Parivartanam Yojana Portal Registration 2021 (how to apply, last date, official website, eligibility criteria, toll free helpline number, list, documents, application form)

Recently, the state government Kerala has started a scheme called Parivathanam Yojana and registration of the scheme has also started. This scheme will help fishermen, dropout and teachers. The scheme will focus on the upliftment of those who are involved in the work of fishing. Apart from this the scheme will be able to help the students who are out of college. Their job will be to supply fish to the door, by doing so they will be able to cope with their financial difficulties. Here we are going to discuss the plan in detail, so read the article thoroughly.

Kerala Parivartanam Scheme Portal Registration 2021

Name of scheme Kerala Parivartanam Scheme Portal Registration Launch location Kerala Launched by State Government Kerala Target people Students, teachers, fish producers etc. official website http://parivarthanam.org/

Salient features of the scheme

Purpose of the plan – With the help of the scheme, the targeted people of the scheme will get a sense of stability in terms of the economic situation.

Supervising the plan – The scheme will work under the supervision of the Kerala State Coastal Zone Development Corporation.

Fixed price on fish – This scheme will help in allocating a price on fish and it will help people to get the product at a reasonable price.

Delivery of fish – This scheme will ensure that proper delivery of fish can be opted for.

Promoting food security – It is needless to say that food security became an issue during the epidemic and that is why you need to work on it. And door-to-door delivery will ensure safety is a concern.

Increases employment – As the scheme will allow people from many regions to participate in the food supply chain, and this will generate employment among the people in the state.

Proper training – Registered candidates will receive appropriate skill training so that they can explore their potential.

Give accurate information – With the help of the scheme, people will get accurate information about fish production and supply through those involved.

Cooperate with the government – Cooperation will be done with the central agency to strengthen the plan.

Kerala Parivartanam Yojana Portal Eligibility Criteria

Resident of kerala – You must be a resident of Kerala to apply for the scheme.

– You must be a resident of Kerala to apply for the scheme. Students of kerala – Students can apply to be a part of the scheme, including dropouts. Backlog students or current students who are looking for a part-time job can apply for the scheme.

Age limit for the scheme – The student will be 20 to 34 years old to be a part of it.

– The student will be 20 to 34 years old to be a part of it. Teachers and Educational Institutions – Interested teachers and institutes can also participate in the scheme. This will serve as a social responsibility for the students studying in the institution.

Industry Partner – Industry partners who are willing to participate in the work can also apply to be part of the scheme.

Age limit of dealers – The age of the candidates should be between 29 – 65 years.

Kerala Parivartanam Yojana Required documents

Address proof – The candidate will have to provide the address proof to the authority at the time of application.

– The candidate will have to provide the address proof to the authority at the time of application. Student eid card – Interested students have to submit a copy of their college’s ID card at the time of application.

– Interested students have to submit a copy of their college’s ID card at the time of application. Age certificate – The candidate has to present his / her age proof at the time of application.

Proof of identity – Interested candidates have to present their Aadhaar card as their identity proof so that they can continue with their application.

How to apply for the scheme?

This scheme is going to be a commendable scheme for those who are going to be connected with the supply of fish. The scheme will provide NSDC skills training and this will improve the skills of the people and ensure that there is a lot of employment in the state. Fish farms and boat owners can also join.

Kerala Parivartanam Scheme Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Parivartanam Yojana Portal? A. It is planned to supply fish to door. 2. Where is it launched A. Kerala 3.Who are the beneficiaries? a. Parents, teachers, fish producers of Kerala ४.Where to apply for the scheme? A. There are different links for different categories and links are given in the article. 5.How to get more information about the plan? A. You can go to http://parivarthanam.org/

