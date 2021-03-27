Kerala polls: RJD to go solo in Kerala, fields its candidates in 2 assembly constituencies | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

LATEST

PATNA: After placing its candidate in Assam within the northeast, Bihar’s predominant opposition celebration RJD has determined to increase its footprints in Kerala, positioned within the excessive southwest a part of the nation.
Lalu Prasad’s celebration has fielded its candidates from two meeting seats, Kundara within the Kollam district and Ranni in Pathanamthitta district.
Occasion’s each candidates Vinod Bahuleyan and Joemon Joseph have already fielded their nomination papers from Kundara and Ranni constituencies, respectively.
“It’s for the primary time that the RJD is contesting election by itself image in Kerala. Earlier, the RJD used to increase help to unbiased candidates on this state,” RJD’s Kerala state president Anu Chacko instructed TOI over the cellphone from Kochi on Saturday.
Lalu Prasad-led celebration has additionally determined to go solo in Kerala meeting polls after the Congress-led United Democratic Entrance (UDF) declined to accommodate it within the eight-party opposition’s entrance within the southwest state.
“Our chief Tejashwi Prasad Yadav spoke to the Congress common secretary KC Venugopal and urged him to go away just a few meeting seats for the RJD and likewise make our celebration an ally of the Congress-led UDF in Kerala. However issues couldn’t go in our favour and the RJD determined to go solo within the coastal state,” Chacko, who has been main the RJD in Kerala for a few years, stated.
Chacko can also be the RJD’s nationwide secretary.
To a query, Chacko stated Tejashwi Yadav would possibly go to Kerala within the first week of April to marketing campaign in favour of the RJD’s candidates.
“I’ll make a request to Tejashwi Ji to come back to Kerala both on April 2 or 3 to handle election rallies in Kundara and Ranni meeting seats,” Chacko stated including election campaigning in Kerala would come to finish within the night of April 4.
Kerala goes to polling in a single part on April 6.

