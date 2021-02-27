Kerala Voter List 2021: New Kerala Voter List with CEO Kerala Electoral Role, Photo

Kerala Voter List 2021 PDF | CEO Kerala Electoral Role | Kerala new voter list with photo | Kerala voter list online check

All those who have applied for a voter ID card in Kerala or can see their name in the voter list in Kerala. Many of you will not be aware of the process of checking your name in the list. Therefore, we have brought this article to help you in providing all the details about the voter list of Kerala like what is there. Kerala voter list; Its purpose, benefits, facilities, eligibility criteria, application process, process of checking your name in Kerala’s voter list, etc. So if you are willing to grab every single detail about the Kerala voter list, then you are requested to read it very carefully till the end of the article.

Kerala voter list 2021

All those who have applied for the voter ID card of Kerala, they can see their name in the voter list of Kerala through the official website Chief Electoral Officer Kerala. The Kerala government has made the list of all the voters of Kerala available on this official website so that the citizens of Kerala are not required to visit the government offices to check the names. Kerela voter list. This system is going to save a lot of time and money and it will also bring transparency in the system. Every citizen who has attained the age of at least 18 years can apply for the Kerala voter ID card and check their name in the Kerala voter list. The Kerala government updates the names of voters in Kerala’s voter list every year as new names are added every year.

The schedule of the Kerala Legislative Assembly election was announced by the Election Commission of India on 26 February 2021. Elections in Kerala will be held in a phase on 6 April 2021 and the counting of votes will take place on 2 May 2021. The term of the Kerala Legislative Assembly will end on 1 June 2021. Kerala has 140 assembly seats. Keeping in view the situation of Kovid-19 epidemic, the number of polling stations in Kerala has been increased. The Election Commission has announced that polling officials will be vaccinated against the Kovid-19 vaccine as they are frontline activists. In view of the coronovirus epidemic, the voting time is also extended by 1 hour. Candidates can file offline nominations. Only two people will be allowed to accompany the candidate while filing nomination.

Schedule for Kerala Assembly Elections 2021

Organisation The date Date of issue of notification 12 March 2021 Last date for enrollment 19 March 2021 Scrutiny date 20 March 2021 Last date for withdrawal of nomination 22 March 2021 Date of voting 06 April 2021 Count date 02 May 2021 date of completion 04 May 2021

Salient features of Kerala voter list 2021

Article name Kerala voter list 2021 Launched by Government of Kerala The beneficiaries Citizens of kerala an objective Providing details of voter list online official website click here year 2021

Purpose of Kerala voter list 2021

purpose of Kerala voter list 2021 To provide all the details of the voters through the official website so that the citizens of Kerala do not need to visit the government offices to see their names in the voter list. Now the citizens of Kerala can check their name in Kerala’s voter list from the comfort of their home with the help of official website. This system is going to save a lot of time and money and it will also bring transparency in the system.

Schedule of Special Summary Amendment – 2021

Publication of unified draft voter list 16 November 2020 Period for filing claims and objections 16 November 2020 to 31 December 2020 Settlement of claims and objections By 15 January 2021 Last publication of voter list 20 January 2021 National Voters’ Day Celebration 25 January 2021

Benefits and features of Kerala voter list

All citizens who have attained the age of 18 years can apply for the Voter ID card of Kerala

Citizens who have applied Kerala Voter ID Card Voter list can check their name

Voter list can check their name Citizens of Kerala are not required to visit any government offices to check the names in the voter ID card.

This system is going to save a lot of time and money and it will also bring transparency in the system.

With the help of voter list, citizens can check all the details in their voter ID card.

Citizens can also register complaints by contacting the helpline number available on the official website of the voter list.

Eligibility Criteria and Required Documents

Applicant should be a permanent resident of Kerala

Applicant must be 18 years of age or older

Aadhar card

Ration magazine

Birth certificate

Proof of age

Housing certificate

Passport size photo

mobile number

Process to download Kerala voter list 2021

Home page will open in front of you

On the homepage, click on electoral roll the option.

Now a new page will open in front of you where you have to select your district and assembly constituency.

After that, you have to click on the booth details

The voter list will be on your computer screen

Voter list search process Online

Now you have to click on Continue

After that, you have to select the search category which is searched by description and search by EPIC number.

Now you have to enter details according to your search category like your name, age, state, district etc.

After that, you have to click on Search

The necessary information will be on your computer screen

See List of Polling Stations

Now you will be redirected to a new page

On this new page, the list of all the polling stations according to the districts will be on your computer screen.

See BLO details

Be the first to official website, CEO, Kerala

CEO, Kerala Home page will open in front of you

On the home page, you have to click BLO

Now a new page will open for you where you will have to select your district, Vidhan Sabha constituency and booth details

After that, you have to click to get the BLO details

The necessary information will be on your computer screen

Procedure for viewing voter list archives

After that a new page will open for you where you have to enter your year and the assembly constituency.

Now you have to click on get booth details

Archive voter list will be on your computer screen

Download Voter Helpline App

Now you will get to a new page where you have to click on install.

As soon as you click on the install voter helpline app, it will be downloaded on your device.

See List of Polling Parties

Now you will be redirected to a new page

On this new page, a list of all polling parties will be on your screen.

Procedure for viewing Assembly Constituency Wise Electors

Now you have to click on Assembly constituency-wise voters

Now you will be taken to a new page, where the details of the constituency-wise election will be on your computer.

Draft Elector Viewing Process

As soon as you click on this link, the details of the draft voter will be on your computer screen.

Download important form

Form 7 – To file an objection click here ECI-EPIC-001-Replacement (duplicate) -Form for Electoral Photo ID click here Form for appointment of BLAs by political parties click here Announcement – For the first time 21+ electors seeking new registration click here

Process to view contact details

As soon as you click on this link, the list of telephone numbers will be on your screen.

Helpline number

Through this article, we have provided you important information about the voter list of Kerala. If you are still facing any kind of problem then you can contact the voter helpline number which is 1950 or you can click here to know more details.