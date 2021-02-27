Kerala Widow Pension Scheme 2021 Application Form PDF Download / Eligibility

The Kerala Widow Pension Scheme 2021 application form is available for download at PDF link lsgkerala.gov.in/en/welfarepension/wp. Now all widowed, destitute, divorced women can download Kerala Vidha Pension Yojana which is applicable in English and Malayalam languages. Widow Pension Scheme State of kerala Indira Gandhi is implemented as National Widow Pension Scheme. All interested applicants can download the IGNWPS application form from the official website.

As per the guidelines of the new Kerala Widow Pension Scheme, the pension amount is Rs. 1400 per month from 1 September 2020. Widow women applying for pension will have to apply only in the prescribed format.

In this article, we will tell you about the entire process of downloading the Kerala Widow Pension Scheme registration / application form.

Download kerala widow pension scheme application form pdf online

Below is the process to download the Kerala Widow Pension Scheme Application Form: –

Phase 1: First go to the official website http://lsgkerala.gov.in/en/welfarepension/wp

stage 2: On the homepage, click on “Pension online“Tab at the top as shown in the image or click directly this link

lsgkerala government homepage pension online

step 3: In the newly opened window, click on “Application form“Under link”download“Section as shown below: –

Kalyan Pension LSG Kerala Download Application Form

step 4: On clicking the application form link, the new Kerala Widow Pension Scheme Application Form Download Page Will open in English and Malayalam language. Here are direct links to open those pages in the respective languages. For Malayalam languageClick on https: // w welfare pension.lsgkerala.gov.in/ApplicationForms.aspx contact. For English languageClick on https: // w welfare pension.lsgkerala.gov.in/ApplicationFormsEng.aspx contact

Step 5: On reaching the page, click “Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme or Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme” contact.

Step 6: Then the IGNWPS Registration Form or Kerala Widow Pension Scheme 2020 application form is shown below: –

Kerala Widow Pension Scheme Application Form

Step 7: People can easily download Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme application form in PDF format.

After downloading the Kerala Widow Pension Scheme application form, fill all the details correctly and then check the application process as mentioned here.

How to apply for Kerala Widow Pension Scheme – see procedure

The remaining process to apply for Kerala Widow Pension Scheme 2021 should be known to all applicants: –

In the prescribed application format, submit the application for pension to the concerned Gram Panchayat / Municipality / Corporation Secretary. Applications should be examined within one month of submission The beneficiary must be selected within one month of the completion of the investigation. The beneficiary list should be sent to the District Collector or the officer appointed by the District Collector. Appeals against beneficiary selection should be made to the District Collector or the officer appointed by the Collector within one month of the execution of the order and action should be taken within one month of the submission of the appeal.

Eligibility Criteria for Kerala Widow Pension Scheme 2021

Only those applicants who fulfill the criteria mentioned below, are eligible and can apply for Kerala Widow Pension Scheme.

Applicant must be widowed or divorced or whose husband has been missing for more than 7 years.

Applicant should not be a remarried person.

If a person is in receipt of any other social welfare pension, no person shall be eligible for pension.

If a person applies for any social welfare pension, no person will be eligible for the pension.

There is no one to take care of him.

No person shall be eligible if he resolves to habitually beg.

The applicant is not eligible if the person is admitted to a poor household.

The annual income of a family is Rs. Is less than 100000 /.

An application has been made to the local body where the person is residing.

Applicant must be a destitute.

Pension amount under IGNWPS or Kerala Widow Pension Scheme 2021

The complete history of pension amount for Videha beneficiaries under Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme or Kerala Widow Pension Scheme 2021 is as follows: –

Type of pension Date effect from price Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme 01/11/1995 100 Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme 01/08/1996 Is 110 Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme 01/04/2007 120 Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme 01/04/2008 200 Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme 01/04/2009 250 Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme 01/04/2010 300 Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme 01/04/2011 400 Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme 01/04/2012 Is 525 Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme 01/04/2013 700 Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme 01/04/2014 800 Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme 01/06/2016 1000 Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme 01/04/2017 1100 Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme 01/04/2019 1200 Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme 01/04/2020 Is 1300 Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme 01/09/2020 1400 Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme amount

Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme

As a part of decentralization through the Indian Constitutional Amendment Act 1993, the implementation of widow pension, which was regulated by the Social Welfare Department of the State Government, as per the revised rules announced through the Government Order No. Local Self Government Institutions Has been transferred to. GO (P) 11/97 d. Pension.

What is Kerala Savana Pension

The purpose of the Siwana pension application is to streamline the distribution of social welfare benefits to the poorest of the poor. Sevana Social Welfare Pension is software deployed in local governments within the state of Kerala with the objective of providing efficient and transparent mechanisms in social security services executed through them.

Kerala government launches social security schemes to provide comfort to very poor family members

Serana Pension online application is a web-based application developed and supported by Information Kerala Mission for distribution of social security pension to the beneficiaries of Kerala.

Currently six types of social security pension are being distributed to local bodies (gram panchayats, municipalities and corporations) through the Siwana pension application.

Currently this application consists of seven schemes with more than 16 lakh beneficiaries, belonging to weaker sections in the society. The implementation of this application has led to an overall improvement in the efficiency and service delivery of local governments in the region.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Some frequently asked questions (FAQs) about Kerala Widow Pension Scheme: –

What is Kerala Widow Pension Scheme 2021 It is a pension scheme for widows, divorced and destitute women. Is Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme different from this scheme No, Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme is a central government. to plan. At the state level, it has been named the Kerala Widow Pension Scheme. What is the pension amount given to widows in Kerala Rupee. 1400 per month (from 1 September 2020) What is the official website for Kerala widow pension scheme

Direct link to Kerala Widow Pension Scheme or IGNWPS

Download Kerala Widow Pension Application Form – https: // w welfare pension.lsgkerala.gov.in/Application%20form/IGNWPS.pdf

Savana Pension – Social Security System, Government of Kerala. – https: // w welfare pension.lsgkerala.gov.in/FAQsEng.aspx?pentypeid=6

DBT Pensioners Search – https: // w welfare pension.lsgkerala.gov.in/DBTPensionersSearch.aspx

Sewana Pension Search – Government of Kerala – https://kerala.gov.in/pension

