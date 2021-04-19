LATEST

Kerala Win Win W-612 Lottery Result Announces At 3 PM 19-4-2021

Avatar
By
Posted on
Win Win W-612



Howdy, all of the wannabes hope you all are doing nice together with your life and fetching appreciating bucks with the assistance of the Kerala Lottery. Nicely, it is without doubt one of the flourishing video games of the Kerala State. The most important money circulation is helping the state to develop the monetary situation of the citizen and of your complete state as nicely. Up to now a number of occasions the playing recreation is available in to rescue the state whether or not it’s a monetary disaster or it had been destroyed by the flood. This time additionally the lottery board has give you Kerala Win-Win W-111 Lottery End result.

So far as we concern concerning the schedule of the ticket buying and consequence declaration we got here to know that earlier than 3 PM the aspirants should purchase the tickets. Because the Dwell Kerala Lottery End result declares by 3 PM on the lottery division at Gorky Bhawan Close to Bakery Junction, Trivanthpuram. The board additionally offering the web results of the video games by 4 PM. The identical goes with the newest fortunate draw because the Kerala Win-Win W-111 Lottery End result will probably be introduced at 4 PM whereas the ultimate successful numbers may be fetched by the candidates by 4:30 PM.

Kerala Win Win W-612

The flawless jackpot can be assuring a splendid prize of Rs 70 Lakhs together with a comfort prize of Rs 8,000 and Rs 10 Lakhs to the second winner. The sport is proving itself extremely profitable for all of the aspirants even for the state itself. Doing exhausting work is greatest however working good is healthier. So, we propose you cease suspending your desires and luxurious and begin working good. You may get a lavish spree life simply with a single paper ticket simply of Rs 30.

Test the successful listing of Kerala Win-Win W-111 Lottery right here at 4 PM

  • 1st prize: Rs 70 Lakhs
  • Comfort Prize: Rs 8,000/-
  • 2nd prize: Rs 10 Lakhs
  • third prize: Rs 1 Lakh
  • 4th prize: Rs 5,000/-
  • fifth prize: Rs 2,000/-
  • sixth prize: Rs 1,000/-
  • seventh prize: Rs 500/-
  • eighth prize: Rs 100/-

Kerala is without doubt one of the paradise of our nation, one of many highest literacy price together with correctly adhering to gender equality. Together with plenty of qualities, Kerala Lottery can be serving its utmost to the folks of the state and diminishing pauperism among the many state and inspiring them to stay a classy life. Get your palms on the Win-Win W-111 End result on time and keep tuned with us for extra on Kerala Lottery End result updates.


Earlier articleImmediately’s Barrister Babu April nineteenth 2021 Written Episode: Manorama Reveals Her Reality To Bondita

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
31
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
30
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
27
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
27
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
27
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
25
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
24
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
24
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
24
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top