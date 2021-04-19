Kerala Win Win W-612 Lottery Result Announces At 3 PM 19-4-2021







Howdy, all of the wannabes hope you all are doing nice together with your life and fetching appreciating bucks with the assistance of the Kerala Lottery. Nicely, it is without doubt one of the flourishing video games of the Kerala State. The most important money circulation is helping the state to develop the monetary situation of the citizen and of your complete state as nicely. Up to now a number of occasions the playing recreation is available in to rescue the state whether or not it’s a monetary disaster or it had been destroyed by the flood. This time additionally the lottery board has give you Kerala Win-Win W-111 Lottery End result.

So far as we concern concerning the schedule of the ticket buying and consequence declaration we got here to know that earlier than 3 PM the aspirants should purchase the tickets. Because the Dwell Kerala Lottery End result declares by 3 PM on the lottery division at Gorky Bhawan Close to Bakery Junction, Trivanthpuram. The board additionally offering the web results of the video games by 4 PM. The identical goes with the newest fortunate draw because the Kerala Win-Win W-111 Lottery End result will probably be introduced at 4 PM whereas the ultimate successful numbers may be fetched by the candidates by 4:30 PM.

The flawless jackpot can be assuring a splendid prize of Rs 70 Lakhs together with a comfort prize of Rs 8,000 and Rs 10 Lakhs to the second winner. The sport is proving itself extremely profitable for all of the aspirants even for the state itself. Doing exhausting work is greatest however working good is healthier. So, we propose you cease suspending your desires and luxurious and begin working good. You may get a lavish spree life simply with a single paper ticket simply of Rs 30.

Test the successful listing of Kerala Win-Win W-111 Lottery right here at 4 PM

1st prize: Rs 70 Lakhs

Comfort Prize: Rs 8,000/-

2nd prize: Rs 10 Lakhs

third prize: Rs 1 Lakh

4th prize: Rs 5,000/-

fifth prize: Rs 2,000/-

sixth prize: Rs 1,000/-

seventh prize: Rs 500/-

eighth prize: Rs 100/-

Kerala is without doubt one of the paradise of our nation, one of many highest literacy price together with correctly adhering to gender equality. Together with plenty of qualities, Kerala Lottery can be serving its utmost to the folks of the state and diminishing pauperism among the many state and inspiring them to stay a classy life. Get your palms on the Win-Win W-111 End result on time and keep tuned with us for extra on Kerala Lottery End result updates.