Keri Einerson Anna Hasselborg World Women’s Curling Championship Bronze Medal

PRINCE GEORGE, BC — International curling medals are more elusive for Canada than ever before, with Keri Einerson claiming bronze at the Women’s World Curling Championships on Sunday.

Einarsen beat Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg 8-7 at extra end to propel the host nation to the podium at the CN Centre.

Sylvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland and Eunjung Kim of South Korea met for sleep later on Sunday.

Coming into the game late after losing in the semi-finals to Kim the previous evening, Einerson got the job done against Hasselborg, who won Olympic gold in 2018 and ranked No. 3 in the world.

“We came here to sleep, but we’re coming home with something, so it’s very special,” Einerson said.

An unprecedented number of Canada’s elite curling teams have broken up and reformed in recent weeks after…