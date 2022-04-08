Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes first black woman in Supreme Court

“While this was one of the most consequential decisions a president can make, a lifetime appointment to our Supreme Court, the Biden administration let the fanatics run the show,” McConnell had previously said, giving one last argument against Judge Jackson. which he nominated as an example of extremists controlling the Democratic Party. “The far left got the reckless inflationary spending they wanted. The far left has got the unsafe frontier they wanted. And today, the far left will get the Supreme Court justice they wanted.”

Three Republicans — Senators Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah — crossed party lines to vote to confirm Judge Jackson, lending a slight tinge of bipartisanship to the otherwise bitter polarization. ..